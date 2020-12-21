News
Saudi Arabia, Oman closing borders for one week
Saudi Arabia, Oman closing borders for one week
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Saudi Arabia and Oman are closing their land and marine borders and stopping international commercial flights for a week due to concerns about the new strain of the coronavirus, AP reported.

The Civil Aviation Department of Kuwait has included the United Kingdom in the list of high-risk countries, meaning all flights from the UK are prohibited.

A few countries have cut ties with the UK in the tourism sector after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a new contagious strain of the coronavirus poses a risk for his country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
