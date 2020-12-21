News
Azerbaijan intends to allocate $2,700,000,000 for defense and national security
Azerbaijan intends to allocate $2,700,000,000 for defense and national security
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The draft of the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2021, which has been submitted to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) for consideration, states that more than 4,500,000,000 manats ($2,700,000,000) will be allocated for defense and national security, Sputnik Azerbaijani reported.

The funds will be distributed in the following way: 1,934,288,000 manats for defense, 260,612,000 manats for national security, 281,062,000 manats for border service, 3,901,000 manats for defense and national security research and 2,105,384,000 for other types of activities in defense and national security sectors.
