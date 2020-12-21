Russia suspends flights with UK for week amid discovery of COVID-19 new strain

Russia suspends flights with the UK for a week due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus.

According to the operational headquarters for combating COVID-19, the restrictions come into force from 00:00 on December 22, Interfax reported.

The situation with the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK is being carefully studied, following its consideration, further decisions will be made.

The report notes that Russia continues to track genetic changes in the new coronavirus, which can affect the possibility of identifying the pathogen, treating, and preventing COVID-19. If necessary, additional measures will be taken, the headquarters promises.

In the UK, a new variety of coronavirus N501Y has been identified, which has a high spread. Scientists do not yet have data that the new COVID-19 strain has a higher mortality rate or that vaccines will not work on it.

A number of EU countries have already interrupted flights with the UK. Also, some non-European countries stop communicating with this country.