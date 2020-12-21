News
Artsakh: 6 soldiers who were in obscurity for 70 days diagnosed with frostbite of lower extremities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The health condition of the six conscripts who had been in obscurity for over 70 days and were found yesterday after search efforts is stable and their lives aren’t at risk. This is what vascular surgeon of the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Gurgen Hakobyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“They are diagnosed with frostbite of the lower extremities. Each patient has a varying degree of frostbite. At this moment, the lower extremities of any one of the servicemen aren’t at risk, and later they will need to follow the course of treatment,” the surgeon stated, adding that the boys will remain under doctors’ supervision.

As a result of the search efforts in the territories that are now under the control of Azerbaijan, six conscripts (Arsen Ayvazyan, Davit Sahakyan, Nikolay Stepanyan, Artur Harutyunyan, Arman Armaghanyan and Ruslan Tumanyan), who had been in obscurity for over 70 days, were found yesterday through the efforts of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh, the Russian contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Artsakh and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

