Armenia MOD talks to relatives of POWs via video call (PHOTO)

Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today gave, via a video call, clarifications to the parents and relatives of servicemen captured by Azerbaijani servicemen in the Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd sector of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The defense minister stated that all efforts are being made to solve the problem quickly. In particular, according to Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the list of the 62 captured servicemen has already been transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the personal files have been sent to the European Court of Human Rights. The issue is also in the focus of the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh.

Harutyunyan assured the relatives of the servicemen that the Ministry of Defense is doing everything possible for the return the captured servicemen to Armenia and that the key objective of the servicemen’s families and the Ministry of Defense is to make sure all captured servicemen are returned to Armenia safe and sound.