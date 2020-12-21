News
Tuesday
December 22
Tuesday
December 22
Armenia ex-prosecutor resigns, to join people's movement against government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prosecutor Rafael Gevorgyan today posted on his Facebook page about his decision to resign.

To note, Rafael Gevorgyan was Senior Prosecutor of the Department for Crimes against Property at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.

The already former prosecutor wrote about his career and the reasons for his resignation and expressed gratitude to all those with whom he has worked throughout the years.

In closing, he said he won’t be politically neutral anymore and has decided to join the people’s movement in Armenia.
