Armenian NGO leader: Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan is one of Nikol Pashinyan's victims, but the last one

Police apprehended another citizen at the whim of Nikol Pashinyan, and this time it was an official who had rebelled against state treason. This is what leader of Civil Consciousness NGO Narek Samsonyan told reporters today.

“Repressing people going against state treason has become the usual in this country. Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan is one of Nikol Pashinyan’s victims, but the last one because Nikol Pashinyan’s power is in agony,” Samsonyan stated and emphasized that the head of state was expelled from Syunik Province for the first time in the history of Armenia.

According to him, if the Prime Minister loved himself at least a little, he shouldn’t have gone to Yerablur Military Pantheon. “The authorities managed to enter Yerablur Military Pantheon by beating the parents of the deceased servicemen. They couldn’t do that in Syunik Province since the police were powerless and the residents of Syunik Province had more honor and dignity. Now Nikol Pashinyan says he didn’t beat the people in Syunik Province in order to avoid clashes. Even if he had a chance to organize clashes, he would do it,” he added.