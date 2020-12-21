Vazgen Manukyan: Pashinyan is symbol of failure and can't continue to be leader of Armenia

In an interview with MK, candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan said Nikol Pashinyan is a symbol of failure and can’t continue to be the leader of Armenia since he won’t let the country move forward.

“The first thing to do is to free the country of the symbol of failure Nikol Pashinyan, after which it will be necessary to bring the people out of deep depression, instill hope that many things can be changed and that a lot depends on us and consolidate the society around the idea of liability for the future of our children and grandchildren. Pashinyan has led the whole country to failure. He doesn’t enjoy trust in Armenia and abroad. The current situation is the result of not only the war, but also all the processes that were rapidly progressing in Armenia during the past two-and-a-half years,” he stated.

Manukyan believes it is important to make sure the processes of resignation of Pashinyan and the formation of an ad-hoc government are legitimate.