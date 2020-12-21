Vazgen Manukyan: Delimitation and demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders must become topic for negotiations

In an interview with MK media outlet, candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan said the delimitation and demarcation of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan must become a topic of the trilateral negotiations.

“The trilateral statement led to the establishment of ceasefire and the deployment of a Russian peacekeeping mission in the region, and this is important for us Armenians from the perspective of ensuring security. Nevertheless, the Armenian people haven’t come to grips and won’t come to grips with this agreement, but we also understand that it is impossible to revise it at this moment.

Most of us can’t understand why there is no point in the agreement about the roads that are passing through the territory of Syunik Province of Armenia. I must also state that in the trilateral document there are many uncertainties that need to be explained in more detail. For instance, what is the urgent demarcation and delimitation of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan all about? Everyone knows that this is conducted based on relevant treaties and procedures and takes years. This and other issues must be talked about during the negotiations.”

According to Manukyan, Azerbaijan’s attack wasn’t unexpected, yet he has trouble saying whether Armenia’s intelligence had information from intelligence services.

Manukyan stated that Nikol Pashinyan’s government worsened Armenia’s relations with Russia for two-and-a-half years and wasn’t capable of benefiting from the allied ties. “Despite this, I believe that Russia has fulfilled its duties as an ally. Currently, Armenia highly appreciates Russia’s role and peacekeeping mission in the region,” he said.