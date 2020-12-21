Armenian National Health Council issues statement ahead of march demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

The Armenian National Health Council of Armenia has issued the following statement:
“It has been over a month since they deprived us of a part of our homeland, our history of victories. They lied to us. The security of our homeland is at risk. Every day we hear news and see scenes that cause deep pain to each and every one of us.
Many Armenians say we have been defeated, but is it really worth only thinking about defeat? Isn’t it time to stand up and fight and restore dignity? How much longer must we live with a broken back and with loss of faith in the future and think that it is impossible to change anything? Perhaps it is possible to make a change.
It is possible, perhaps with small steps, by overcoming fears, but it is possible. Now is the time. The subsequent march demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan kicks off tomorrow, on December 22 starting from 12:00 p.m. at Republic Square.”