Wall of inoperative school in Armenian village collapses, citizen dies
Wall of inoperative school in Armenian village collapses, citizen dies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 4:42 p.m. the Regional Crisis Management Center of Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia received an alarm according to which the wall of the inoperative school in Yeghegis village had collapsed and there was a victim, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

A firefighting-rescue squad of the Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service left for the scene of the incident and found out that the nearly 20 square meter inner wall on the second floor had collapsed during dismantling, after which a 53-year-old citizen had received bodily injuries.

Before the rescuers’ arrival, the citizen was transferred to the local medical center where he died.

The rescuers demarcated the territory.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
