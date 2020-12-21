News
Fourth part of Mikayel Minasyan's "Requiem" series released
Fourth part of Mikayel Minasyan's "Requiem" series released
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The fourth part of the “Requiem” video series of former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan was released under the title “New evidence of the cheated people and plunder” a little while ago.

Earlier, Mikayel Minasyan had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Facebook had removed his last Facebook post about Father Pargev and had blocked his page for 24 hours after the Armenian authorities’ complaints.

Facebook blocks Mikayel Minasyan's page and removes his post about pastor after Armenian authorities' complaint
