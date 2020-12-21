Armenia's catering and hospitality sector to join nationwide workers' strike tomorrow

Armenia’s Restaurants Association NGO has issued the following statement:
“Businessmen of the catering and hospitality sector announce about joining the All-Armenian Workers’ Strike and Act of Civil Disobedience on December 22, 2020.
Due to the extremely grave and dangerous situation created in Armenia, we call on the country’s authorities to take informed steps to weaken the tension in society and curb the crisis that is deepening day after day.
The only solution to this situation is the resignation of the Government and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the holding of snap elections.
For the sake of the Republic of Armenia, Artsakh and the future of the Republic of Armenia, we call on staying conscious and prudent and not letting the social and economic crisis destroy the country.”