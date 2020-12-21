News
Vazgen Manukyan meets with leaders of 15 top IT companies in Armenia
Vazgen Manukyan meets with leaders of 15 top IT companies in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement in Armenia posted the following on its Facebook page:

“Today Vazgen Manukyan, candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister, had a meeting with the leaders of 15 top IT companies and organizations of Armenia.

Manukyan touched upon three common issues related to technology, science and education in Armenia, the goals of the nation set due to the current situation in the country, as well as the future actions and the development of prospective programs of the government in case of the formation of an ad-hoc government.

The current state of high technologies in Armenia and the opportunities for their development, as well as the paths and prospects for innovative advancement, cyber security and the development of military production were discussed with the IT specialists.

Views on the future strategy and vision for the country’s development were also exchanged.”
