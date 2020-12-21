Mikayel Minasyan: There is blood flowing between the people and Nikol, he shed that blood

There is already blood that is flowing between the people and Nikol, and Nikol shed the blood of the people. This is what former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan said in his video entitled “Requiem 4: People” on Facebook.

In the video, Minasyan talked about the people of Armenia. “I have received thousands of letters from people who are astounded and ask why the people joined Nikol and why thousands of people walked to Yerablur Military Pantheon with him. I am sincerely amazed that you watch and can’t see that Nikol was alone and wasn’t with the people at all. The people walking with Nikol were people who are afraid and know that the minute they lose power, they will be in court or something worse will happen to them. Then, there are workers, that is, public servants, people working for private businesses. I’m not talking about these people’s dignity, I don’t have the right because they chose to be afraid and be embarrassed. The third group of people are people who have been blinded from hatred and injustice and have decided to drown until the end. I didn’t see people. I saw a crowd, cowards, slaves and I saw bloody assassins,” Minasyan said.

As far as the word ‘people’ is concerned, Minasyan says he is against the use of the word ‘people’ in the 21st century when people know others with their names and when they can see who people are on social networks. He also addressed the Armenian people and whom they chose to be their authorities before November 10, 2020.

The former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See also said he would like to address the Armenians of Russia and stated that he understands their situation very well since there is an incredibly large community of Azerbaijanis in Russia who feel proud and laugh, while Armenians feel ashamed and are in pain.

“There was a time when most of you had gone to the Embassy of Armenia and wanted to get rid of the ambassador appointed by Serzh Sargsyan. When the sale of Armenian apricots was banned in Russia, you felt patriotic and some of you were blaming me and my friends for not fighting against the ban on the sale of apricots. When the war began, those boys proved their patriotism. Why didn’t you demand to get rid of the ambassador at that time? I understand that there is so much pain that you didn’t realize when you had to take action. As for the Armenians of Los Angeles, you spread the myths about plunder, but I would like to ask why you didn’t shut down streets when Nikol Pashinyan and the others stole the money you collected and used it for who knows what. This was the government you supported, right?” he said.