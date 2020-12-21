Armenian court postpones examination of appeal against Goris mayor's detention

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction postponed examination of the appeal against the detention of Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan since the body implementing proceedings hadn’t shown up to court, Arushanyan’s attorney Armen Melkonyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Melkonyan stated that the body implementing proceedings had submitted to the court a letter stating that it couldn’t attend.
The court hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.
Earlier, we reported that the mayor of Goris was detained within the framework of a criminal case launched by the police, this criminal case was sent to the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
At this moment, several human rights activists and citizens are standing in the yard of the Investigative Committee in support of the mayor of Goris.
To note, Arush Arushanyan had announced Sunday that they will be at the gates of Goris Monday morning and will not allow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to enter Syunik Province, after which Arushanyan was apprehended.