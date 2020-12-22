Saudi Arabia, UAE invest heavily in agreement with Israel

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are investing heavily in implementing the agreements on normalizing relations with Israel that some Arab countries have recently signed with that country, the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported.
The UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco have established diplomatic relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are “funding these new agreements," a Moroccan diplomat told Al Akhbar on condition of anonymity.
He added that the United States is offering a generous aid package to persuade Arab countries to sign the settlement agreement quickly, and will be presented directly to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, or through joining investment projects in which Israel plays a direct role, especially in logistics and technical expertise.
The newspaper also published a "top secret" Saudi intelligence document which states to what extent the Gulf benefits from the normalization of relations with Israel.