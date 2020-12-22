Newspaper: There will be large participation from provinces in opposition’s Yerevan rally Tuesday

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: As it is known, today, on December 22, the forces demanding [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's resignation plan to hold a big rally at Republic Square [in downtown Yerevan], as well as boycotting of classes and labor strikes (…).
In parallel with this, Pashinyan persistently continues—through the law enforcement bodies—to prolong the life of his own government.
According to Past newspaper’s information, today an unprecedented large number of people, especially from Syunik Province, plan to come to the capital to participate in the opposition rally. According to our sources, despite the obstacles and barriers being undertaken by the provincial authorities, [people from] other provinces are also going to take part in the protests, even closing interstate highways.
At the same time, we receive information that Pashinyan has ordered the law enforcement bodies, the provincial halls to disrupt, by all possible and impossible means, the citizens’ flow from the provinces to the capital.
Especially after yesterday's Syunik [Province] failure, according to our information, Pashinyan is terribly upset and angry, and he has ordered to spare no effort and energy so that as few people as possible take part in today's rally [in Yerevan].