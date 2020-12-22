About 43,000 Armenian refugees return to Artsakh so far

In the last day, 351 people returned to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert by buses from Armenia’s capital Yerevan, and escorted by Russian peacekeepers.
Thus, about 43,000 refugees have returned to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities.
"Today, 351 people were transported from Yerevan by buses to Stepanakert. The travel of the buses was carried out with the escorting by the peacekeeping contingent and military police patrols of Russia. In total, about 43,000 refugees have already returned to their places of permanent residence in Nagorno-Karabakh," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.