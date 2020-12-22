News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
About 43,000 Armenian refugees return to Artsakh so far
About 43,000 Armenian refugees return to Artsakh so far
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

In the last day, 351 people returned to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert by buses from Armenia’s capital Yerevan, and escorted by Russian peacekeepers.

Thus, about 43,000 refugees have returned to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities.

"Today, 351 people were transported from Yerevan by buses to Stepanakert. The travel of the buses was carried out with the escorting by the peacekeeping contingent and military police patrols of Russia. In total, about 43,000 refugees have already returned to their places of permanent residence in Nagorno-Karabakh," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Congress calls on US intelligence to submit report on Azerbaijan aggression against Artsakh
The FY2021 foreign aid bill also includes two key restrictions on US military aid to Turkey…
 Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
The search continues in the mountainous forest areas of Hadrut, Horadiz, Jabrayil, and Shushi regions…
 Russia emergency ministry sends large batch of humanitarian aid to Karabakh
35 train cars have arrived carrying humanitarian aid to be distributed to the affected regions…
 Armenian defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
Harutyunyan also laid flowers at...
 Vazgen Manukyan: Delimitation and demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders must become topic for negotiations
According to Manukyan, Azerbaijan’s attack...
 Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh
Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation on Monday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos