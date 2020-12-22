Newspaper: How was Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's Moscow visit?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The three-day private visit of RA second President Robert Kocharyan to Moscow is over, he has already returned.

Kocharyan's office does not comment on what kind of visit this was. "It was a private visit, I have no other information to report," said Viktor Soghomonyan [the office manager]. Is it true that he had left to participate in the sessions of Sistema [company]? He confirmed.

According to our information, for several years Kocharyan had not participated in the annual meeting of the board of directors of Sistema joint-stock financial corporation, of which he is a board member—an independent director.

But one of the purposes of leaving for Moscow was political meetings.

And although his son Levon Kocharyan said that "everything went well," without going into details, we can assume that there were no significant meetings. Otherwise, they would have at least disseminated a short message.