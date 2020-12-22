News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Newspaper: How was Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's Moscow visit?
Newspaper: How was Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's Moscow visit?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The three-day private visit of RA second President Robert Kocharyan to Moscow is over, he has already returned.

Kocharyan's office does not comment on what kind of visit this was. "It was a private visit, I have no other information to report," said Viktor Soghomonyan [the office manager]. Is it true that he had left to participate in the sessions of Sistema [company]? He confirmed.

According to our information, for several years Kocharyan had not participated in the annual meeting of the board of directors of Sistema joint-stock financial corporation, of which he is a board member—an independent director.

But one of the purposes of leaving for Moscow was political meetings.

And although his son Levon Kocharyan said that "everything went well," without going into details, we can assume that there were no significant meetings. Otherwise, they would have at least disseminated a short message.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: There will be large participation from provinces in opposition’s Yerevan rally Tuesday
But the authorities will try to prevent the provincial residents from attending this rally…
 Pashinyan: Armenia MPs, ministers had voted in favor of Kelbajar being part of Azerbaijan
“Let me remind that in 2010, the RPA, PAP, ARF factions [in parliament] voted for the law,” the Armenian PM wrote on Facebook…
 Armenia PM to Syunik residents: I am coming to look into your eyes, to answer your questions
Pashinyan went on livestream on his way to the province…
 Situation is tense in Armenia’s Syunik
There was a clash between the protesting people of the province and the police…
 Newspaper: Two ex-presidents are among governing body of Armenia opposition
But in addition to this body, there are three other units, too…
 Armen Sarkissian meets with opposition Prosperous Armenia faction leader
The interlocutors discussed the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos