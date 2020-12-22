Pashinyan: Armenia MPs, ministers had voted in favor of Kelbajar being part of Azerbaijan

This is the description of the border lines of Sotk village of Gegharkunik Province according to the law on administrative-territorial division of the Republic of Armenia, adopted in 2010; Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this on Facebook Tuesday morning.
"Today our armed forces are deployed with this description. Let me remind that in 2010, the RPA, PAP, ARF factions [in parliament] voted for the law. The bill was submitted by the government.
Many of the MPs and ministers who voted in favor accuse us and will accuse us today, too, of handing over Kelbajar [region to Azerbaijan], despite the fact that they passed a law that it is part of Azerbaijan, they will blame [us] for the Sotk [gold] mine [now becoming a territorial dispute with Azerbaijan], although they have described by law what we have today," Pashinyan added.