Russia emergency ministry sends large batch of humanitarian aid to Karabakh

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a large batch of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
According to the press service of the ministry, 35 train cars from Russia have arrived carrying humanitarian aid to be distributed to the affected regions of Karabakh; this is the largest batch of cargo.
Nine train cars and five railway platforms—with more than 250 tons—have already been unloaded.
The cargo consists of 10 diesel generators, 5 fire cisterns, 4 passenger jeeps, 280 cubic meters of sawdust, and 35 thousand household items.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.