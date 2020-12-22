Trump's supporters to arrange 'second inauguration' for him

Thousands of supporters of the incumbent President Donald Trump are planning to hold his virtual "second inauguration" on the day of the swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden, The Hill reported.
More than 60 thousand people noted on their Facebook page that they plan to take part in the event, which is declared as the second inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump.
“Disclaimer: We are a grassroots collection of private individuals 325,000 strong, showing our support for President Donald J. Trump. We have no affiliation with any formal organization,” says the page’s description.
The event is scheduled for the afternoon of January 20.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the November 3 presidential election, according to the electoral college vote. In accordance with the US Constitution, the results of the electoral vote must be approved by Congress on January 6.
The current president of the country, Trump, still does not admit defeat and is challenging the election results through the courts.