New participants join Armenia nationwide strike announced by opposition
New participants join Armenia nationwide strike announced by opposition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

New participants are joining the nationwide strike and disobedience actions announced in Armenia by the country’s opposition.

Dozens of organizations, companies and structures, cultural, scientific, and educational unions have joined and are joining the ranks of these strikers.

In the last few hours, about two dozen companies have joined this nationwide strike.

These economic entities and organizations, which consider the military-political and financial-economic problems of the state as a challenge, are convinced that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s activities in this capacity should be put an end to as soon as possible.

To note, the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement has announced a labor strike and boycotting of school classes throughout Armenia as of noon Tuesday. Also at noon, thousands of citizens will gather at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
