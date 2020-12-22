Armenia opposition MP: How can first person of state protect its border if he does not picture what it is?

Yesterday, the person occupying the seat of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia [i.e., Nikol Pashinyan] once again showed evidently that he is miles away from both state-building and state thinking, as well as the basic knowledge equivalent to that position. Mikayel Melkumyan, an MP of the opposition Prosperous Party of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Tuesday morning.

"What has the administrative border got to do with the state border?

The law on administrative-territorial division defines the internal borders of the territories of the communities.

The state border has its content and structure: security zone, infrastructures, other service structures, etc.

The areas that make up the content of the state border—the so-called dividing lines—should also, of course, not always be dictated by the natural relief borders—for example, rivers, mountains, canyons, etc.—of the given area (where possible).

There are states where lands in border areas cannot be alienated without, for example, the consent of the ministry of defense or the special services.

Anyway. If the first person of the state does not picture what the state border is, how can he protect it?" Melkumyan added in particular.