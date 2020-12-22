News
Armenia PM: I will do everything so that people do not lose opportunity to say their word
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Nikol Pashinyan made a post on Facebook, and reflected on the political situation in Armenia.

"The description of the political situation established in the country is as follows:

1. As a result of the 2018 revolution, the ‘elite’ that was deprived of power in Armenia is trying to get revenge. Moreover, it is not only about the political ‘elite,’ but all those who had privileges until 2018, [but] don’t have after 2018.

2. The people, who after the revolution of 2018 felt the fact that they are the power [in Armenia], do not want to lose that status, especially now when taking advantage of the fact that the government is more focused on serving foreign security issues, some have put into action the ‘If you do not come to the rally, you will be fired’ logic.

Thus, the real contrast is not between the government and the opposition, but [between] the privileged ‘elite’ deprived of privileges in 2018 and the people. But in all cases, the people will have the decisive word because if the people have their say, the ‘elites’ can do nothing.

Of course, I will do everything so that the people do not lose the opportunity to say their word and say that word. But at this moment, the priority for us is to ensure the external security of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], and external security should not be questioned in any way in the mentioned actions," Pashinyan wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
