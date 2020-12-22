News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Google and Facebook agree to team up against possible antitrust investigation
Google and Facebook agree to team up against possible antitrust investigation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Facebook Inc and Google Alphabet Inc. agreed to cooperate and help each other if their agreement to work together on online advertising is investigated, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The publication provides an unedited version of the lawsuit filed by 10 states against Google last week. The US accused Google of illegally collaborating with Facebook in violation of antitrust laws to develop the already dominant online advertising business.

The lawsuit said Google and Facebook knew their agreement could trigger an antitrust investigation and were discussing how to deal with it.

A Google spokesperson told that such antitrust threat agreements are extremely common.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bitcoin is trading at $ 24,000
Bitcoin accounts for 66.1% of the total global cryptocurrency market...
 Bitcoin price breaks third all-time record in a day
Bitcoin accounts for approximately 65.6% of the total global cryptocurrency market...
 Bitcoin prices rising moderately
Bitcoin accounts for 62.5% of the total global cryptocurrency market...
 Google employees to work from home until September 2021
In July of this year...
 Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with Russia-based Armenian businessmen
During a meeting with the...
 Google crashed
Most of the complaints come from users in European countries...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos