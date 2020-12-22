News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Protesting Armenia lawyers to march to parliament
Protesting Armenia lawyers to march to parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A number of lawyers have gathered in front of the building of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia, and soon they are going to march to the National Assembly (NA), then to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The attorneys will submit the following documents: a) a request to the NA Speaker to lift the current martial law in the country and to express no confidence in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, b) an appeal to the majority My Step parliamentary faction members who are lawyers by profession to leave the faction, and c) a crime report to the Prosecutor General.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: I will do everything so that people do not lose opportunity to say their word
But at this moment, the priority for us is to ensure the external security of Armenia and Artsakh…
 New participants join Armenia nationwide strike announced by opposition
In the last few hours, about two dozen companies have joined…
 Armenia's catering and hospitality sector to join nationwide workers' strike tomorrow
Due to the extremely grave and...
 Armenian National Health Council issues statement ahead of march demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Many Armenians say we have...
 Yerevan State Medical University representatives say they will join workers' strike tomorrow
The representatives of the University call on...
 Armenia sports world representatives demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Representatives of the sports world in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos