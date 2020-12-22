Armenia PM: I will do everything so that people do not lose opportunity to say their word

Protesting Armenia lawyers to march to parliament

Three members of Yerevan municipal council leave majority faction

537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

New participants join Armenia nationwide strike announced by opposition

Congress calls on US intelligence to submit report on Azerbaijan aggression against Artsakh

Karabakh President, Armenia deputy PM discuss restoration of Artsakh infrastructure

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

Russia emergency ministry sends large batch of humanitarian aid to Karabakh

Saudi Arabia, UAE invest heavily in agreement with Israel

About 43,000 Armenian refugees return to Artsakh so far

Newspaper: There will be large participation from provinces in opposition’s Yerevan rally Tuesday

Biden names additional members to his National Economic Council

Newspaper: How was Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's Moscow visit?

Pashinyan: Armenia MPs, ministers had voted in favor of Kelbajar being part of Azerbaijan

Biden gets coronavirus vaccine

Armenia FM meets with UN Resident Coordinator and heads of organization's specialized agencies

Artsakh Emergency Situations Service: 2 more citizens found after being in obscurity for 61 days

Armenian court postpones examination of appeal against Goris mayor's detention

Armenia's catering and hospitality sector to join nationwide workers' strike tomorrow

UNESCO awaiting Azerbaijan’s response regarding Nagorno-Karabakh mission

Saudi Arabia, Oman closing borders for one week

Armenian National Health Council issues statement ahead of march demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Mikayel Minasyan: There is blood flowing between the people and Nikol, he shed that blood

Armenian defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

Vazgen Manukyan meets with leaders of 15 top IT companies in Armenia

Fourth part of Mikayel Minasyan's "Requiem" series released

Wall of inoperative school in Armenian village collapses, citizen dies

Vazgen Manukyan: Delimitation and demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders must become topic for negotiations

Digest, 21.12.20: Bodies of another 19 Armenian soldiers found, Armenia's Goris mayor detained

Vazgen Manukyan: Pashinyan is symbol of failure and can't continue to be leader of Armenia

Facebook blocks Mikayel Minasyan's page and removes his post about pastor after Armenian authorities' complaint

Armenian NGO leader: Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan is one of Nikol Pashinyan's victims, but the last one

Armenia's Mother and Child Health Research Center to join workers' strike tomorrow

Azerbaijan intends to allocate $2,700,000,000 for defense and national security

Armenian newspaper: Special Investigation Service summons Artur Vanetsyan for "sale of Artsakh" allegations

432 children born in Yerevan between 11 and 17 December

Russia MFA: There shouldn't be mercenaries from Middle East in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ex-prosecutor resigns, to join people's movement against government

Armenia MOD talks to relatives of POWs via video call (PHOTO)

Armenia Ombudsman pays tribute to martyrs of Karabakh war (PHOTOS)

Artsakh: 6 soldiers who were in obscurity for 70 days diagnosed with frostbite of lower extremities

Russia suspends flights with UK for week amid discovery of COVID-19 new strain

Yerevan State Medical University representatives say they will join workers' strike tomorrow

Artsakh minimum consumer basket cost increases slightly

What My Step Foundation purchased for families who moved to Armenia during recent Artsakh war? (PHOTOS)

Netanyahu urges to completely close Israel's skies

Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh

AMN: Russian drones suspected of blowing up oil smuggling sites in Syria

Armenia ex-premier: Drones appeared in Azerbaijan army between 2018 and 2020

Armenia sports world representatives demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Dollar goes down in Armenia

In what criminal case is Armenia’s Goris mayor detained?

Students of Armenia's top universities to receive Moscow mayor's scholarship

Shoygu: No serious incidents allowed in Nagorno-Karabakh

Macron urges people to double vigilance over COVID-19 situation

1,130 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh since October 1

Armenia Deputy PM dismisses advisor Davit Manukyan

Mayor of Armenia's Goris Arush Arushanyan at Investigative Committee, human rights activists standing outside

Putin refers to Russian peacekeepers as guarantee for security in Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran informs IAEA about construction at nuclear facility in Fordow

Armenia ex-PM: I suppose Pashinyan had arrangement with Aliyev to surrender Shushi

Armenia Ombudsman: Citizens' call to threaten or use violence against pastor in Sisian is absolutely inadmissible

Armenian Prosecutor General given time until Tuesday noon to detain PM Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia’s Syunik residents keep Yerevan-Goris road closed (PHOTOS)

Sisian church priest speaks on incident with PM Pashinyan: It was personal approach

Armenian epidemiologist to attend opposition Homeland Salvation Movement's rally tomorrow

Mayor of Armenia's Sisian on Nikol Pashinyan's visit and reason why he was absent

Past.am: Armenia PM Pashinyan instructed throwing clergyman down National Security Service basement

Iran MFA suspects US accusations against Tehran after shelling in Baghdad

Armenia’s Pashinyan: I want to thank Vladimir Putin

Bitcoin is trading at $ 24,000

Armenia premier cancels visits to Goris, Kapan, Meghri towns

Aurora initiative doubles Artsakh aid program

Goris mayor being brought to Armenia Investigative Committee

'Pandemic' and 'people' named hieroglyphs of outgoing year in China

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris is taken hostage, says deputy mayor

WHO recommends countries to assess risk of importing COVID-19 new strain

Russian peacekeepers demine another 238 hectares in Karabakh

Denmark to exhume, burn remains of 4 million minks with COVID-19

Clergyman demonstratively refuses to shake Armenia PM Pashinyan's hand (PHOTOS)

Goris town mayor detained within framework of Armenia Police criminal case

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 19 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

Armenia PM is in Sarnakunk village of Syunik

Mediaport: Police of Armenia’s Syunik refuse to detain Goris mayor

240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

World oil prices dropping

Modular city block installed in Stepanakert for Russian peacekeepers

People of Armenia’s Syunik block Goris-Tatev motorway

Trump extends government funding for 24 hours

Canada's Trudeau promises to be publicly vaccinated against coronavirus

Armenia PM to Syunik residents: I am coming to look into your eyes, to answer your questions

Situation is tense in Armenia’s Syunik

Police forces close off part of Yerevan-Goris motorway

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris is detained

Chinese and Russian media play role in fighting virus

Artsakh: 6 soldiers who were in obscurity for 70 days will remain under doctors' supervision

Participants to Chinese-Russian online media webinar call for joint effort in common challenges

Netanyahu speaks about his health after COVID-19 vaccination

Germany speaks about dangerous consequences of COVID-19 new strain