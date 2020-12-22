Protesting Armenia lawyers to march to parliament

YEREVAN. – A number of lawyers have gathered in front of the building of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia, and soon they are going to march to the National Assembly (NA), then to the Prosecutor General's Office.
The attorneys will submit the following documents: a) a request to the NA Speaker to lift the current martial law in the country and to express no confidence in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, b) an appeal to the majority My Step parliamentary faction members who are lawyers by profession to leave the faction, and c) a crime report to the Prosecutor General.