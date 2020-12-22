News
Tuesday
December 22
Civil disobedience being held at Yerevan Republic Square
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement of Armenia has declared Tuesday a day of nationwide labor strike and boycotting of school classes.

Various groups from different parts of the capital Yerevan are marching to Republic Square where the main civil disobedience will take place, and the citizens demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will block the main building of the government.

A large number of police forces have been gathering near the main building of the government since the morning.

In a separate action, a group of lawyers marched from the building of the Chamber of Advocates to the National Assembly, and from there—to the Prosecutor General's Office. They demand that Pashinyan be summoned for questioning and be arrested. And if this demand of theirs is not fulfilled, they intend to declare a sit-in.

Many representatives of the academic, sports and cultural circles of Armenia, as well as Yerevan State University have joined the demand for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation. President Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, various Diaspora Armenian organizations, and leaders of about 150 communities in Armenia are also are demanding Pashinyan's resignation.
