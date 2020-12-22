Armenia protesting attorneys’ march reaches legislature building

YEREVAN. – The marching lawyers of Armenia who are protesting have just recently arrived in front of the National Assembly building where they presented two demands: one addressed to the NA speaker, and the other—to the MPs who have suspended their licenses to practice law due to their parliamentary mandate.
Ara Zohrabyan, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia, read the names of Nikolay Baghdasaryan, Suren Grigoryan, Heriknaz Tigranyan, Anna Karapetyan, and Arthur Davtyan from the majority My Step faction in parliament, and he called on them to show high civic consciousness by leaving the My Step faction, but keeping their parliamentary seats so that in the future they would have the opportunity to vote for pro-Armenian decisions.
The other demand was addressed to the NA speaker and all lawmakers in order to lift the current martial law in Armenia, and as a result, enable to express no confidence in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
After presenting their demands, these protesting attorneys marched to the Prosecutor General's Office to submit a crime report.