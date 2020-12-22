News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Politician: Armenian PM, who was not afraid of death, walks today with 200-300 armed bodyguard
Politician: Armenian PM, who was not afraid of death, walks today with 200-300 armed bodyguard
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who declared in 2018 that he was not afraid of death, today walks with 200-300 bodyguards armed with machine guns, a member of Homeland party, human rights advocate Arsen Babayan told reporters during the opposition rally.

According to him, if Pashinyan imagines his existence in Armenia in this way, then this is his choice, but this cannot last long. 

"State and local self-government bodies, scientific, educational organizations, cultural and sports figures have long demonstrated that Pashinyan has no power. If it continues in this way, such a picture will develop in all spheres," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia civil disobedience participants pitching tents at Republic Square
At the moment, the main building of the government, the building of the Prosecutor General's Office, and the building of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports are blocked…
 Armenia opposition gives ruling bloc faction time until 6pm
To discuss with them the situation in the country…
 Clash occurs nearby Armenia education ministry building
Between the police and the citizens demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation…
 Armenia Investigative Committee combines cases of Goris mayor into single proceedings
The General Department of Investigation for...
 Armenia opposition candidate for PM calls on army, police to join them
On one side is the destruction of the homeland, on the other side is the restoration of the homeland and moving forward, said Vazgen Manukyan…
 Ijevan residents close off motorway to Yerevan
They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos