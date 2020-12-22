Politician: Armenian PM, who was not afraid of death, walks today with 200-300 armed bodyguard

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who declared in 2018 that he was not afraid of death, today walks with 200-300 bodyguards armed with machine guns, a member of Homeland party, human rights advocate Arsen Babayan told reporters during the opposition rally.
According to him, if Pashinyan imagines his existence in Armenia in this way, then this is his choice, but this cannot last long.
"State and local self-government bodies, scientific, educational organizations, cultural and sports figures have long demonstrated that Pashinyan has no power. If it continues in this way, such a picture will develop in all spheres," he said.