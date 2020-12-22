News
Armenia ex-official: Administrative-territorial division can’t be basis for determining borders with another country
Armenia ex-official: Administrative-territorial division can’t be basis for determining borders with another country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Law enforcement is obliged to obey orders, but this does not mean at all that they should and have the right to obey illegal orders. Former Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan, a participant in Tuesday’s civil disobedience at Yerevan Republic Square, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, a nationwide labor strike and boycotting of school classes has been announced by Armenia’s opposition as of this afternoon, and demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation from the post of Prime Minister.

"What is happening insults the dignity of the citizen. The authorities are not only insulting us, their behavior is insulting to law enforcement officials [as well]," added the former minister.

And commenting on PM Pashinyan’s's accusation against the former authorities in connection with the current transferring of strategic facilities in Syunik Province to Azerbaijan, Davit Harutyunyan stated that the incumbent authorities’ knowledge in the field of law is zero. "The fact is that the administrative-territorial division can never be a basis for determining the borders with another state. (…). The law on administrative-territorial division also pursues other goals, it regulates the division—who is responsible for which territory—of responsibilities of the authorities operating within the country. In this case, it was about Armenia and unrecognized Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], with the intention of resolving the issue through diplomacy," Davit Harutyunyan stressed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
