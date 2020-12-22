News
Tuesday
December 22
News
Opposition member: Senior Officer of Armenia MOD Conscription and Mobilization Service resigns
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Senior Officer of the Conscription and Mobilization Service at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Lieutenant Colonel Razmik Gevorgyan has submitted his resignation letter. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan declared during the rally demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation at Republic Square today, adding that several high-ranking officers and various government officials have also submitted their resignation letters during the day.

“These people have taken oaths and can’t fulfill criminal orders. They are professionals who are required in order to ensure the country’s security, and the person occupying the seat of Prime Minister needs to resign as soon as possible so that the officers can fulfill their duties,” Manukyan said.
