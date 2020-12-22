Ijevan residents close off motorway to Yerevan

The residents of Ijevan, Armenia, have blocked the Ijevan-Yerevan motorway, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. To note, Ijevan is the hometown of Pashinyan.
As reported earlier, citizens have closed off the Yerevan-Vanadzor and Vanadzor-Dilijan roads, too, also demanding Pashinyan's resignation.
The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement has announced a nationwide labor strike and boycotting of school classes Tuesday, within the framework of which actions of civil disobedience are taking place in the capital Yerevan and in the provinces of Armenia.