News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia opposition candidate for PM calls on army, police to join them
Armenia opposition candidate for PM calls on army, police to join them
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – This is not elections that a fight for programs be carried out. On one side is the destruction of the homeland, on the other side is the restoration of the homeland and moving forward. Vazgen Manukyan, the Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for the Prime Minister of Armenia, stated this Tuesday during the opposition’s rally at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan.

"We will not only restore the past, but we will correct that past. We will build the country we had dreamed of. Do not think that any government will build Armenia; Armenia is built by the people who are standing here," Manukyan added in particular

"Now, the question of the future of all of us is being resolved. Come, then we will find out amongst ourselves who is right and who is wrong. How in war all the layers [of society] unite to go, save Armenia. Now it is a war again; a war for our future. I call on the army: join our people with an immediate statement! I call on the police: join the people with an immediate statement! Every hour is important; you will justify yourselves with it. Don’t let the people gather here for days! Come to our side, we will resolve the issue today. We are Armenia! ”Vazgen Manukyan stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia civil disobedience participants pitching tents at Republic Square
At the moment, the main building of the government, the building of the Prosecutor General's Office, and the building of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports are blocked…
 Armenia opposition gives ruling bloc faction time until 6pm
To discuss with them the situation in the country…
 Clash occurs nearby Armenia education ministry building
Between the police and the citizens demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation…
 Armenia Investigative Committee combines cases of Goris mayor into single proceedings
The General Department of Investigation for...
 Ijevan residents close off motorway to Yerevan
They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
 Large number of police troops near Sakharov Square in Yerevan
Today the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos