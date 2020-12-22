Armenia opposition candidate for PM calls on army, police to join them

YEREVAN. – This is not elections that a fight for programs be carried out. On one side is the destruction of the homeland, on the other side is the restoration of the homeland and moving forward. Vazgen Manukyan, the Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for the Prime Minister of Armenia, stated this Tuesday during the opposition’s rally at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan.
"We will not only restore the past, but we will correct that past. We will build the country we had dreamed of. Do not think that any government will build Armenia; Armenia is built by the people who are standing here," Manukyan added in particular
"Now, the question of the future of all of us is being resolved. Come, then we will find out amongst ourselves who is right and who is wrong. How in war all the layers [of society] unite to go, save Armenia. Now it is a war again; a war for our future. I call on the army: join our people with an immediate statement! I call on the police: join the people with an immediate statement! Every hour is important; you will justify yourselves with it. Don’t let the people gather here for days! Come to our side, we will resolve the issue today. We are Armenia! ”Vazgen Manukyan stated.