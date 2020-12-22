News
WHO urges countries to report new COVID-19 strain
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The World Health Organization recommends that all countries, if possible, increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses and report on the detection of mutations of concern, Melita Vujnovic, WHO representative in Russia, told RIA Novosti.

WHO encourages all countries to increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses where possible and to share sequence data internationally, in particular to report the discovery of the same mutations of concern, she noted.

WHO recommends that all basic health and social measures continue, including testing and contract tracking, followed by isolation and quarantine, respectively, as well as personal protective measures such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing a mask when necessary, she noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
