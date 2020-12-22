WHO urges countries to report new COVID-19 strain

The World Health Organization recommends that all countries, if possible, increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses and report on the detection of mutations of concern, Melita Vujnovic, WHO representative in Russia, told RIA Novosti.
WHO recommends that all basic health and social measures continue, including testing and contract tracking, followed by isolation and quarantine, respectively, as well as personal protective measures such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing a mask when necessary, she noted.