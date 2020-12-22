Citizens block Armenia government building (PHOTOS)

At the call of Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, some participants in the opposition rally at Republic Square surrounded the main building of the government.
But police officers formed a human chain—in 6 to 7 rows—outside the building.
The people are chanting, "Nikol the traitor" and " Armenia without Nikol," and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
"The activities of this government are anti-state, anti-Armenian, anti-national, and we don’t need [it]!," Saghatelyan had said, also, in his speech a little while ago.
But he had urged those in attendance not to give in to provocations and not to try to enter the government building.