News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Citizens block Armenia government building (PHOTOS)
Citizens block Armenia government building (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


At the call of Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, some participants in the opposition rally at Republic Square surrounded the main building of the government.

But police officers formed a human chain—in 6 to 7 rows—outside the building.

The people are chanting, "Nikol the traitor" and " Armenia without Nikol," and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"The activities of this government are anti-state, anti-Armenian, anti-national, and we don’t need [it]!," Saghatelyan had said, also, in his speech a little while ago.

But he had urged those in attendance not to give in to provocations and not to try to enter the government building.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia civil disobedience participants pitching tents at Republic Square
At the moment, the main building of the government, the building of the Prosecutor General's Office, and the building of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports are blocked…
 Armenia opposition gives ruling bloc faction time until 6pm
To discuss with them the situation in the country…
 Clash occurs nearby Armenia education ministry building
Between the police and the citizens demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation…
 Armenia Investigative Committee combines cases of Goris mayor into single proceedings
The General Department of Investigation for...
 Armenia opposition candidate for PM calls on army, police to join them
On one side is the destruction of the homeland, on the other side is the restoration of the homeland and moving forward, said Vazgen Manukyan…
 Ijevan residents close off motorway to Yerevan
They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos