Advocates in a meeting with Prosecutor General of Armenia
Advocates in a meeting with Prosecutor General of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

At this moment, nearly 700 advocates who have joined the demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation and are presenting the demand for the institution of criminal prosecution against him are in a meeting with the Prosecutor General of Armenia.

This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan declared during the opposition’s rally at Republic Square in Yerevan today.

Today several hundreds of advocates gathered in front of the Chamber of Advocates and marched to the National Assembly and then the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The advocates submitted the following documents:

(a) the demand to the Speaker of the National Assembly to lift martial law and express lack of confidence in the Prime Minister;

(b) call to advocate deputies to leave the My Step faction of the National Assembly;

(c) report on crime to the Prosecutor General of Armenia
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
