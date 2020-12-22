Armenia Investigative Committee summons Kajaran mayor

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the Investigative Committee of Armenia has sent a notice to Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan, summoning him to an interview tomorrow.
It is assumed that Paramazyan will be interviewed under the criminal case instituted in regard to the organizing and holding of illegal rallies.
On December 21, Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanan was also apprehended, and advocates didn’t have any information about him for a few hours and didn’t even know the criminal case under which he had been apprehended. After a while, it was announced that Arushanyan was at the Investigative Committee in Yerevan and was being interviewed under the criminal case instituted in regard to the organizing and holding of illegal rallies.
Today the court is examining the appeal against the lawfulness of the decision on his detention.
The heads of all cities and villages of Syunik Province, including the mayor of Kajaran are demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.