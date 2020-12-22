News
Tuesday
December 22
News
Clash occurs nearby Armenia education ministry building
Clash occurs nearby Armenia education ministry building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A clash took place—near the building of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia—between the police and the citizens demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

As of Tuesday, the opposition has started actions of protest and civil disobedience in Armenia. There is a big rally at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, protests are being staged and roads are being blocked in various parts of the country. Also, a labor strike and boycotting of school classes have been announced.
