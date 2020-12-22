News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Large number of police troops near Sakharov Square in Yerevan
Large number of police troops near Sakharov Square in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


There are currently a large number of police troops at Sakharov Square in Yerevan, Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent reported.

At this moment, citizens are carrying out an act of civil disobedience demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation at Republic Square. They have surrounded the government building where a large number of police troops have formed a chain.

Today the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement declared a nationwide workers’ strike and student strike through which acts of civil disobedience are being carried out in Yerevan and Armenia’s provinces.

As reported earlier, citizens have shut down the Yerevan-Vanadzor, Vanadzor-Dilijan and Yerevan-Ijevan roads with the demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia civil disobedience participants pitching tents at Republic Square
At the moment, the main building of the government, the building of the Prosecutor General's Office, and the building of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports are blocked…
 Armenia opposition gives ruling bloc faction time until 6pm
To discuss with them the situation in the country…
 Clash occurs nearby Armenia education ministry building
Between the police and the citizens demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation…
 Armenia Investigative Committee combines cases of Goris mayor into single proceedings
The General Department of Investigation for...
 Armenia opposition candidate for PM calls on army, police to join them
On one side is the destruction of the homeland, on the other side is the restoration of the homeland and moving forward, said Vazgen Manukyan…
 Ijevan residents close off motorway to Yerevan
They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos