Large number of police troops near Sakharov Square in Yerevan

There are currently a large number of police troops at Sakharov Square in Yerevan, Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent reported.
At this moment, citizens are carrying out an act of civil disobedience demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation at Republic Square. They have surrounded the government building where a large number of police troops have formed a chain.
Today the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement declared a nationwide workers’ strike and student strike through which acts of civil disobedience are being carried out in Yerevan and Armenia’s provinces.
As reported earlier, citizens have shut down the Yerevan-Vanadzor, Vanadzor-Dilijan and Yerevan-Ijevan roads with the demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.