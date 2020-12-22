News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Azerbaijan to allocate over $ 1 billion for reconstruction in Karabakh
Azerbaijan to allocate over $ 1 billion for reconstruction in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan intends to allocate 2.2 billion manats for the reconstruction of the territories in Karabakh that have come under the control of Baku.

This was reflected in the bill on the state budget for 2021 submitted to the Milli Mejlis, RIA Novosti reported.

To restore cities and villages, create modern infrastructure on these territories - electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health care, culture, restoration of housing and communal and other necessary infrastructure and cultural and historical monuments, construction of residential buildings, etc. It is planned to allocate 2.2 billion manat from the state budget for 2021.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos