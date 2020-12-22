Azerbaijan to allocate over $ 1 billion for reconstruction in Karabakh

Azerbaijan intends to allocate 2.2 billion manats for the reconstruction of the territories in Karabakh that have come under the control of Baku.
This was reflected in the bill on the state budget for 2021 submitted to the Milli Mejlis, RIA Novosti reported.
To restore cities and villages, create modern infrastructure on these territories - electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health care, culture, restoration of housing and communal and other necessary infrastructure and cultural and historical monuments, construction of residential buildings, etc. It is planned to allocate 2.2 billion manat from the state budget for 2021.