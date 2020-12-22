Gayane Melkom Melkomyan elected deputy mayor of Yerevan

During today’s session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, Mayor Hayk Marutyan presented the decision on nominating member of the My Step faction Gayane Melkom Melkomyan for the position of Deputy Mayor of Yerevan.
Melkomyan gave a speech in which she talked about her career, after which she answered questions from the members of the Council of Elders.
With 34 votes “in favor”, 1 “against” and 1 abstinence vote, Melkomyan was elected Deputy Mayor of Yerevan.
Marutyan congratulated her and wished her success.