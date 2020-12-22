Yerevan Council of Elders member says parliament has to postpone adopted law on property tax hike

I call on postponing the vote for the budget of Yerevan since collecting taxes with increase of property tax during the current crisis in the country is inadmissible. This is what member of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the Council of Elders of Armenia Markos Harutyunyan stated during today’s session of the Council of Elders.

“I believe the National Assembly has to make a decision and postpone the law that it adopted and will enter into force on January 1, 2021. The law was adopted in 2019, and then there was the coronavirus and the war in 2020. We all have our share of the blame. The Armenian government has a habit of increasing the tax burden when the people start doing a little well,” he said.