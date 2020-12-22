News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Yerevan Council of Elders member says parliament has to postpone adopted law on property tax hike
Yerevan Council of Elders member says parliament has to postpone adopted law on property tax hike
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

I call on postponing the vote for the budget of Yerevan since collecting taxes with increase of property tax during the current crisis in the country is inadmissible. This is what member of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the Council of Elders of Armenia Markos Harutyunyan stated during today’s session of the Council of Elders.

“I believe the National Assembly has to make a decision and postpone the law that it adopted and will enter into force on January 1, 2021. The law was adopted in 2019, and then there was the coronavirus and the war in 2020. We all have our share of the blame. The Armenian government has a habit of increasing the tax burden when the people start doing a little well,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Newspaper: Every third resident of Armenia will be poor at beginning of 2021
The rise in prices for basic necessities over the past month is noticeable also to the naked eye…
 Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Dollar still going down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Dollar drops after long rise in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos