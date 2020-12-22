Ghazinyan: Armenia prosecutor general told lawyers he will resort to PM Pashinyan’s arrest in case of objective grounds

YEREVAN. – A group of lawyers came out from their meeting with prosecutor general Artur Davtyan of Armenia. The details of the meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, were presented to reporters by Artur Ghazinyan, chairman of the legal committee of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement.
"The prosecutor was asked that, 'If you have objective grounds, if we have an established guilt, reasonable suspicion, will you resort to the arrest of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan?' The answer was in the affirmative, ‘Yes," Ghazinyan said in particular.
He noted that now the task of lawyers, former professional prosecutors, investigators, and specialists is to substantiate in the process that an historical, unprecedented state-level betrayal has taken place in Armenia. "The grounds for high treason have been presented, the prosecutor assured us that a comprehensive and objective investigation will be carried out on all criminal cases initiated. (…). At this moment we will wait for the [respective] actions of the prosecutor's office," Artur Ghazinyan added.