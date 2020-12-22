News
Tuesday
December 22
Turkey sends 60 military to Azerbaijan
Turkey sends 60 military to Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Agreements on the construction of a situation monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] are being implemented, and Turkey has sent 60 servicemen to Azerbaijan. The statement came from Turkish national defense minister Hulusi Akar, TASS reports.

"Sixty of our staff are in Azerbaijan. All the agreements for the construction of the center are being implemented; several issues related to construction remain to be resolved. Our people will work together with the Russians. We will talk to the Russian side about the timeframe of their stay," Akar said.
