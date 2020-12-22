Armenia Investigative Committee combines cases of Goris mayor into single proceedings

The preliminary investigation body has decided to combine the criminal cases regarding Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan into single proceedings, as reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
On December 21, Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanan was also apprehended, and advocates didn’t have any information about him for a few hours and didn’t even know the criminal case under which he had been apprehended. After a while, it was announced that Arushanyan was at the Investigative Committee in Yerevan and was being interviewed under the criminal case instituted in regard to the organizing and holding of illegal rallies.
Today the court is examining the appeal against the lawfulness of the decision on his detention.
The General Department of Investigation for Particularly Important Cases at the Investigative Committee is also investigating cases of prima facie crimes committed by the mayor. In this regard, Arushanyan’s attorney Armen Melkonyan informed that the preliminary investigation body is trying to combine a few criminal cases in single proceedings so that it can submit a petition to court to arrest him under serious articles.