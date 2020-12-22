Armenia opposition protests continue

YEREVAN. – The protests being organized by the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement continue in Yerevan.

But the main demonstration is being held at Republic Square where some of the protesters are near the main building of the Armenian government.

Actions of civil disobedience are also being held outside the buildings of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and of the Prosecutor General's Office. But the participants of these two pickets have joined at this moment.

Large police forces are concentrated around the main building of the government.

But there are police officers at Sakharov Square and near the 3rd Government Building—near the Vernissage open-air market of touristic items.

At the back courtyard of the main building of the government, police have formed a human chain—armed with helmets and shields.

To note, members of the Homeland Salvation Movement have given the ruling bloc My Step faction members time until 6pm to come and discuss with them the present-day situation in Armenia.

In addition, the participants of the civil disobedience action are pitching tents at Republic Square to spend the night there.