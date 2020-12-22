Yerevan policeman demands protesters to take down tent pitched at Republic Square

YEREVAN. – An argument took place at Republic Square in Yerevan Tuesday between a police officer and the protesting citizens demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.

The policeman demanded that the tent that was pitched near the main building of the government be taken down, arguing that they should have informed about it in advance, which was not done by the organizers of the rally, and therefore now they had no right to put up a tent.

MPs Arman Abovyan and Naira Zohrabyan from the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party reacted to the incident and insisted that there should be tents. Of course, they were also in favor of the organizers of this rally informing about these tents in advance and said that they would do just that.

In addition, Zohrabyan told reporters that there was nothing illegal in their demand, they are holding a peaceful rally, they have announced a labor strike and boycotting of school classes, and that is why they will carry out a sit-in until PM Pashinyan resigns.

The participants of the disobedience actions set up tents in the Republic Square

Armenia civil disobedience participants pitching tents at Republic Square