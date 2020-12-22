Yerevan court rules to release Goris mayor

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction declared the detention of Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan as unlawful and will release him.

Armen Melkonyan, one of Arushanyan’s attorneys, told reporters that he and the other attorneys are going to the place for keeping detainees in order to release Arushanyan. Melkonyan added that Arushanyan has the status of witness under the other criminal case regarding him.

“The citizens of Goris need to have Arushanyan in the city. You can imagine how excited the soldiers of the trench were when they found out that Arushanyan has been released and will arrive in Goris,” the attorney stated.

On December 21, Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanan was also apprehended, and advocates didn’t have any information about him for a few hours and didn’t even know the criminal case under which he had been apprehended. After a while, it was announced that Arushanyan was at the Investigative Committee in Yerevan and was being interviewed under the criminal case instituted in regard to the organizing and holding of illegal rallies.

Today the court is examining the appeal against the lawfulness of the decision on his detention.

The General Department of Investigation for Particularly Important Cases at the Investigative Committee is also investigating cases of prima facie crimes committed by the mayor. In this regard, Arushanyan’s attorney Armen Melkonyan informed that the preliminary investigation body was trying to combine a few criminal cases in single proceedings so that it can submit a petition to court to arrest him under serious articles.